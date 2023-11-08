Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Wednesday inaugurated a kitchen where, every week, 30 volunteers prepare 1,200 for some 350 people going through challenging times.

Il-Kċina ta’ Marta, at the Archbishop's Seminary in Tal Virtù is a Church initiative led by LOOP Parish Diaconia in collaboration with The Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

So far this year, some 50,000 meals have been prepared at the kitchen. Thanks to benefactors and the hard work of volunteers, the cost of the food was reduced by 80%.

The remaining costs were covered by donations.

A €30 donation covers the costs of a daily meal for one person for a whole month.

Those who would like to contribute financially or volunteer their time can call on 2590 6309 or 7982 2886.