Some 1,200 people are currently under mandatory quarantine in Malta, public health chief Charmaine Gauci has revealed.

More than 140 of those forced to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus are healthcare workers.

According to Gauci, 77 of these are from Mount Carmel Hospital, seven from Karin Grech Hospital, one from primary healthcare, 56 from Mater Dei and two from the Gozo hospital.

People are placed into mandatory quarantine if they have the virus or are in direct contact with an infected patient.

By Friday, Malta had 505 active cases, with 42 of them treated in hospital, though only three are in intensive care. The remaining patients are in good condition at home.

They must stay at home for at least 14 days or risk facing fines of between €3,000 and €10,000 if they are caught leaving their front doors.

Gauci said 49,618 inspections had been carried out since March to make sure that various establishments are following social distancing rules and guidelines.

Some 21,651 inspections were carried out in retail outlets, she said.

And of 742 inspections focusing on the wearing of masks, 105 fines had been handed out.

Gauci said the authorities' aim continued to be to educate people so that they understand the importance of wearing them.