A total of 12,000 people have already been jabbed against the flu, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

The vaccine, which started being offered to those aged 55 and over on Monday, will become available to children from Saturday.

In a post on Twitter, Fearne said the jab will be administered at health centres.

Healthcare workers are already reporting cases of influenza and the common cold following a lull in flu infections last winter.

Anyone eligible who has recently received a COVID-19 vaccine dose will not need to wait for any period of time before receiving a flu jab.