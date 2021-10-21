The Customs Department confiscated 389,900 cigarettes with a market value of €11,359 between January and September, it said on Thursday.

The endangered taxes of the lot amounted to €65,430 in excise duty, €14,868 in value added tax and €6,276 in import duty.

The department said it also seized 20 kilograms of tobacco with a market value of €467. The endangered taxes amounted to €676 in excise duty, €295 in VAT and €272 in import duty.

Another 78 kilograms of smokeless tobacco and 53,259 pieces of Heets tobacco sticks were also confiscated during the first nine months of the year. Both these products are illegal in Malta, the department said.