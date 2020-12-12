Health authorities detected 121 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, while 144 patients recovered overnight.

The new cases and recoveries mean there were 1856 active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday's new cases were detected from 3,033 swab tests carried out over the past 24 hours, meaning 3.99 per cent of tests carried out that day resulted in positive results.

The 120 figure is the highest number of cases detected in five days.

Malta's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged, with 166 virus patients having died so far.

According to data collected and published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Malta ranked 23rd across the European Union for the number of virus cases per 100,000 people over the 14 days leading to Friday, and 18th in terms of deaths per 100,000 over that same period of time.

The cases announced on Saturday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams. Of the 96 cases announced on Friday:

19 were family members of previously known cases

14 were work colleagues of previously known cases

Eight were in direct contact with previously known cases

Two were at social gatherings with previously known cases

No information was provided about the 53 other cases announced that day.