Another 122 COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, according to the health authorities.

The number of known active cases has now gone down to 2,995.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.

Most COVID measures were lifted on Monday, with masks no longer being mandatory anywhere except on flights and in hospitals and care homes.

There is also no need to present a passenger locator form when travelling to Malta and all social activities can resume as normal.

Anyone who lives with a COVID-19 patient is no longer required to quarantine, unless they are also showing symptoms of the virus.