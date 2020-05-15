Vulnerable children have received 123 laptops and tablets and 132 internet service connections in order to continue with their schooling over the past two months.

In a press conference on Friday, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that while schools had closed due to COVID-19, the school year had continued online, leaving some children without the necessary resources to continue their education throughout the pandemic.

The drive by the Education Ministry to equip children with the tools to continue their lessons has seen 95 tablets, four laptops and seven computers distributed to children to continue with their lessons. €19,130 were also collected in donations to fund the scheme, €15,000 of which came from the IIP fund.

“As a government, we are committed to continuing to assist students and their families because we firmly believe in every child’s right for an education, especially during times like this, where having access to digital systems is essential to continue an educational journey,” Bonnici said.

The Minister also thanked companies who had donated equipment for children in need, without which, he noted, children would have lost two months of schooling through no fault of their own.

The equipment was donated by Avantis Systems Limited, Orange Management Services Ltd and London School of Commerce Malta.