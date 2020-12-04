One hundred and twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were registered by health authorities between Thursday and Friday.

Another 105 patients recovered.

The new cases were detected following 3,100 swabs.

Malta has identified 10,320 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March.

149 patients have died while infected with the virus while 8,120 have recovered.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2,051 as of 12.30pm on Friday.

Information about Thursday’s cases and the new death is being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.

EU member states, including Malta, are currently waiting for EU medicines regulators to issue emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNtech.

Should the vaccine be approved on December 29, as is expected, then frontliners and people aged over 80 are likely to start receiving their first of two vaccine doses in the first week of January.