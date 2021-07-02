The police have issued 124 fines to people who broke COVID regulations on Thursday when Ħamrun Spartans fans gathered in large crowds to celebrate their team's crowning as Malta's champions.

A police spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify further people who broke pandemic mitigation rules.

Under current COVID rules, gatherings of more than six people in public are forbidden.

Several photos and videos uploaded on social media over the past hours show fans partying into the night, huddled close and not wearing facemasks.

On Friday the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association accused authorities of double standards after artists were denied permission to protest due to COVID mitigation rules.

However, some artists, producers and entertainers are still planning on protesting. The demonstration will take place on Saturday outside parliament despite police turning down a previous application for a "controlled, seated and socially distant, peaceful protest".