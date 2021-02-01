124 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported by the health authorities on Monday, pushing the number of casualties to 269.

The number of jabs against the virus, meanwhile, rose to 27,759, with 3,948 being second doses.

141 patients recovered between Sunday and Monday, leaving 2,657 active cases. The number of swabs in 24 hours reached 3,037.

The latest casualties were a man aged 81 and a woman aged 88 who died at Mater Dei Hospital after testing positive for the virus.