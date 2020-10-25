A total of 125 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, the highest number since 155 were traced on Wednesday.

The health authorities said 89 patients had recovered overnight, leaving 1,880 active cases.

A total of 3,285 tests were carried, an all-time high.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Saturday's cases, 46 were family members of known cases, six were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive, two were direct contacts with other cases, one was from Paceville and one was imported.

