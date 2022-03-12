Health authorities announced 127 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 48 virus patients currently in hospital receiving treatment.

A 99-year-old man died overnight, becoming the 614th person to die while COVID-positive in Malta so far.

It is the fifth consecutive day that the number of new cases has reached three figures, after around three weeks of double-digit new case numbers.

Data released by the health ministry showed that of the 48 patients receiving treatment in hospital, three require care at the Mater Dei Hospital ITU.

A total of 86 patients recovered overnight, resulting in there being 1189 active cases in the country as of 12pm on Saturday.

More than 346,000 people have received a vaccine booster shot so far.