More than 1,800 applications for the Blue Badge were accepted by Aġenzija Sapport so far this year and more than 1,270 documents have been issued, enabling the holders to park in places reserved for persons with disabilities, the agency said on Tuesday.

It said applications can now be made online on www.sapport.gov.mt as well as from its offices.

The announcement was made as the minister for inclusion, Julia Farrugia Portelli, visited the agency's offices in Sta Venera.

Aġenzija Sapport has handled the blue badge service since March last year and has so far accepted 5,600 applications.

The minister was shown around and introduced to staff by the agency's CEO, Oliver Scicluna.