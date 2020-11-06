A total of 129 new COVID-19 cases were registered by noon on Friday.

In their daily update on Facebook, the health authorities said another 67 patients recovered.

This means Malta's active COVID-19 cases have inched closer to the 2,000 mark and now stand at 1,988.

Seventy-three people have died from the virus since the outbreak started in March, with the latest two deaths announced on Friday morning. Five people died on Wednesday - the highest number in a single day.

The new cases were detected out of 3,523 swabs tested over the past 24 hours. This does not include the rapid COVID-19 tests that recently started being carried out.

Friday's cases are still being investigated. Details on the cases detected on Thursday are being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.

