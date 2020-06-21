Today’s readings: Jeremiah 20, 10-13; Romans 5, 12-15; Matthew 10, 26-33.

Evil is not a modern-day phenomenon. It has many faces and is as inherent to human nature as good is. Most people want to be good, yet it is so easy to join the club and be seduced to forget about morality, civility and virtue, especially when the wisdom to discern between vice and virtue is lacking.

This Sunday’s Scripture texts offer us a stimulus as believers to awaken our consciousness both from what theologian Karl Rahner called the ‘analgesic’ of religion as well as from what can be pure complacency on our part in the face of what is sickening our society and culture. We no longer claim to be a predominantly Christian country, but religion apart, this is more about the roots of a healthy society.

Jesus distinguishes between what can kill the body from what can kill the soul, a fundamental distinction we need to ponder upon. Killing the soul is when one is robbed of the will to believe, disarmed of the inner strength that makes one stand up in the face of evil. The problem is that while we can easi­ly know what can kill the body, we are not always aware of what actually kills the soul.

The prophet Jeremiah and Jesus, in today’s biblical narratives, both knew first-hand what it means to become victim of jealousy, betrayal, and institutionalised evil. They are on the same wavelength in opening our eyes on what it entails to be resilient believers. In the case of our country’s present situation, for example, we can easily be labelled schizophrenic given that the way we are depicted in popular imagination is so different from what transpires in reality.

This puts added weight on us as believers because, as Paul Crowley writes in The Unmoored God, while the machinery of ordinary religion rolls on, we easily become complacent, adopting the ‘everything goes’ mentality. Little do we acknowledge that the state of a soul-less nation always has its starting points in individuals who are weak to stand up for what is the right thing to do.

The issue at stake proposed by Jeremiah and Jesus and theologically formulated by St Paul in the reading from Romans is how we can be healthy people in a sick society. Paul writes that “if it is certain that through one man’s fall so many died, it is even more certain that divine grace, coming through the one man Jesus Christ, came to so many as an abundant free gift”.

Jeremiah was an uncomfortable voice, and his opponents did everything to kill him but could not kill his soul. He ends up praising the Lord who “has delivered the soul of the needy from the hands of evil men”. There was something deep in Jeremiah that shaped his experience, kept him alive, a soulful person and a resilient believer?

We feel overwhelmed by the spread of evil, and helpless to reclaim soulfulness in the way we live, in the manner of our witness to what we stand for, and how we can still have an impact on society at large.

The hands of evil men Jeremiah speaks of are still very incarnate among us in drug lords, in the networks of evil that pop up in the daily headlines, and in the corruption that has filtered through all levels of business, professions and institutions.

To fight evil we need the depth we envy in so many ‘giants’, who in the darkest of times served as illumination to others and as beacons of hope. Jesus’s warning today is a clarion call for us to awaken our consciousness so as not to easily hand ourselves over to those who can kill our soul.