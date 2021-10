Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, with the health authorities saying that 13 virus patients are in hospital, four in critical care.

On Sunday, 12 new cases were reported and there were 12 virus patients in hospital.

A total of 21 patients were declared recovered on Monday, leaving 219 active cases.

The number of virus vaccine jabs rose to 867,820 including 44,830 booster shots.