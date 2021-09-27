Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, the same number as Sunday.

Seventeen virus patients are receiving hospital treatment, one fewer than the previous day. Four are in intensive care.

The health authorities said 43 patients recovered between Sunday and Monday, leaving 391 active cases.

The number of vaccine jabs administered so far has risen to 816,767, with 6,908 having received a booster jab.

Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that people aged 70 and over had started receiving their vaccine booster shots. He urged all those who receive their appointment notice to turn up.

Residents of homes for the elderly got their booster shots earlier this month, followed by immunocompromised people.

Fearne has said that the government is also looking at clinical data to determine whether booster doses should also be administered to the elderly population more generally.