The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta will be represented by 13 swimmers at the Iris Short Course National Championships that will be held in Dublin this weekend. The event will take place at the National Aquatics Centre.

The swimmers in the Malta contingent have been selected from various local clubs based on the selection criteria issued by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

The ASA contingent is led by national swimming coach Delon Dannhauser and Ebi Mohammadpour, who is accompanying the team as physio.

