The government was failing to keep its promise to 'substantially' raise teachers' pay, despite an evident crisis in the sector confirmed by the resignation of 13 teachers over the past few weeks, the Nationalist Party said on Tuesday.

Shadow Minister Justin Schembri said in a statement that according to information given in reply to a parliamentary question, over the past 12 weeks six teachers resigned from primary schools and seven from secondary and other levels.

Meanwhile, five weeks had passed since the Malta Union of Teachers ordered a teachers' strike to press for better pay and conditions as promised by the Robert Abela government before the general election.

"The Nationalist Party is urging the government to understand the importance of giving educators a proper financial package that is adequate to their profession," Schembri said.