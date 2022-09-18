The feast in honour of Santa Luċija in the village that bears its name in Gozo will this year be celebrated on December 11. So last Tuesday, September 13, kicked off the devotion of the 13 Tuesdays leading to the feast celebrated in December.

This devotion of the 13 Tuesdays started years ago and, on these days, people attend the church service with devotion.

The highlight of the church service every Tuesday is mass at 7pm.

The origin of the church of Santa Luċija is unknown, with the first church being built years before the arrival of the Knights. It was recorded by Mgr Pietro Dusina – the first inquisitor of Malta to be appointed by the Holy See – in his 1575 Apostolic visit as being very old. For some years it served as vice parish for Santa Luċija and Kerċem.