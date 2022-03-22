A 13-year-old boy was grievously injured when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in his hometown of Luqa on Monday, the police said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the accident happened on Qormi Road at around 5pm. The police were called to the scene after the crash between a 25-year-old woman from Zabbar and the teenage cyclist.

The woman was driving a Toyota Vitz.

The teenage boy was given first aid by a medical team, which arrived on site before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where his injuries were certified grievous.

Police investigations are underway.