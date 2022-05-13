A 13-year-old girl was grievously injured on Friday when she was hit by a car in Birkirkara.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm at 11am.
The girl, who is Slovak and lives in San Ġwann, was hit by a Toyota Hilux that was being driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Attard.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us