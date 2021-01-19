The Top 24 this year was played on a different, sport type pattern, which naturally saw some slightly lower scores overall. Matthew Magro took an early lead followed by Dennis Mercieca, with the youngster Laganà just a few pins further adrift.

Laganà, who has started 2021 in a very strong way in both the national league as well as in the Trios league, kept his cool and started the sixth and last game with fur strikes in a row.

With both Magro and Mercieca struggling in the last game, Lagana smelt the win to bowl a 224 last game and go on to a well-deserved win, a clear 34 pins ahead of Mercieca. Lagana’ was also the only player to play above 190 average in this event.

