Another 130 new COVID cases were detected over the past 24 hours, authorities said on Sunday.

The new virus cases were detected from 2,660 tests, resulting in a 4.9 per cent positivity rate.

One patient died, bumping the overall death toll up to 304.



The latest COVID-19 casualty is a 72-year-old man. He died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Meanwhile, a further 134 patients recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Sunday stood at 2,521.

So far, authorities have administered 63,308 vaccine doses in total, with 20,189 of those being second doses.

Malta is currently leading the EU in terms of single vaccine doses administered, data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control indicates.

Two vaccination processes are currently under way - elderly groups are being given the Pfizer vaccine and essential workers such as teachers are to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.



