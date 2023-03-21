There were more than 1,300 applications for grants to help pay for electric vehicles last year, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an announcement for 2023 funds regarding electric vehicles, Bonett explained that the 1,375 applications for electric vehicle grants show the country’s support for an electric future.

Road users who choose to buy an electric car are entitled to a grant of €11,000, rising to €12,000 if they also opt to scrap their old vehicle while doing so. Another €1,000 is provided if the car is registered in Gozo.

According to the NSO, almost 3,700 electric vehicles were added to Maltese roads in 2022, making an overall total of more than 8,600 vehicles.

Chris Bonnet addressing the news conference. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“This is not only an investment in the environment… but is an investment in you [the people] and in the future,” Bonett said.

“Everyone has their role to play to make our country sustainable.”

The announcement concerned a sum of €15 million that was earmarked during Budget 2023 for EU-funded grants to help people and organisations to buy electric vehicles.

The scheme will help private individuals, non-government organisations, businesses and private companies to electrify their modes of transportation across several categories, Farrugia said.

This includes passenger cars, vans, goods-carrying vehicles, minibuses, coaches, quadricycles, motorcycles, and pedelecs – electronically assisted bicycles.

Aaron Farrugia addressing the news conference. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Over the next three years, a total of €50 million has been allocated as an incentive for road users to buy electric vehicles with €20 million of the funds already allotted to 2024.

The scheme is funded by Malta’s recovery and resilience plan which, as pledged in its ‘Green transition’ section, aims to address Malta’s environmental challenges such as a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reducing congestion and improving waste management.

“Transport is crucial to hit our country’s targets,” Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said at the conference.

Farrugia said that, amongst other EU countries, Malta is offering one of the highest grants to purchase electric modes of transport as some have seen amounts of €13,000 paid out for electric cars.

Funds have been available since January 1 2023.