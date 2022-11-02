Some 1,300 families in material deprivation turned to Caritas for support in the past year, the NGO said as it officially inaugurated a flagship facility in Ħamrun.

The new Caritas community centre is a joint collaboration between the church, government, and the private sector.

The official inauguration on Wednesday - held one year since it started operating - was attended by both sides of the political divide, church top brass and the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

On Wednesday the foundation’s €700,000 donation was described as possibly the largest ever made in Malta. A further €2 million was secured through EU funding. Additionally, the government provided €1million from funds collected through the sale of passports.

A number of developers and contractors involved in the project had also dug into their pockets to see the centre become a reality.

In its first year of operation, the centre has helped some 700 people battling drug addiction and 1,300 families in material deprivation.

The centre offers a number of services, including support groups for those going through problems like usury, separation, the loss of loved ones, or addiction.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna told Wednesday’s gathering that all he had to say was “a big thank you”. Caritas, he said, was the physical embodiment of the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the new centre was a pillar of the community.

His own father, President Emeritus George Abela had been the centre’s project manager and the prime minister said he had seen the positive work done by Caritas with his own eyes over the years.

Caritas, he said, gave people dignity and a second chance without judgement.

The government has dedicated nearly €2 million to help Caritas next year, Abela said.

Alfred Mizzi Foundation chairman Julian Sammut said that over around 30 years the foundation had been involved in a number of projects with Caritas, from financing projects like soup kitchens to helping the new community centre become a reality.

In a brief video played during the event, people who had turned to Caritas for support gave testimonials.

A man who lost his wife said he had turned to Caritas and found shelter and support. Another man who had overcome drug addiction said Caritas helped give him a second go at life.