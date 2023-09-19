A total 131 bags full of garbage were collected from 12 locations across Gozo in the Gozo Clean-up Day, organisers Nadur Nadif said.

In a statement, participants urged the public to:

Choose reusable rather than single use items

Respect the environment and dispose of your waste properly.

They thanked the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo and Eco-Gozo A Better Gozo for the supplies.

The event was carried out in collaboration with: Xagħra Scout Group, Nature Trust - FEE Malta - Gozo Section, Nadur Teen & Youth Centre , Għawdix , Keep Qala Clean , the councils of Nadur, Żebbuġ, San Lawrenz, Għajnsielem, Munxar and Għarb, Nadur Youngsters FC, The Cast-Out Project: Gozo & Malta, Victoria Scouts Group, Żebbuġ & Marsalforn Clean Up Group, Għajnsielem Tagħna,Cultural Heritage and Eco-Gozo.