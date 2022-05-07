Health authorities reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with no deaths linked to the virus reported for the third successive day.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,897 – the lowest level since late March.

The Health Ministry is no longer providing details about the number of patients hospitalised while COVID-19 positive or those who require intensive treatment due to the virus’ effects.

Authorities have been gradually unwinding COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks and on Saturday announced that the ‘red’ and ‘dark red’ classification of countries and territories for travel purposes will end on Monday, May 9.