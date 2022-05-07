Health authorities reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with no deaths linked to the virus reported for the third successive day.
The number of known active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,897 – the lowest level since late March.
The Health Ministry is no longer providing details about the number of patients hospitalised while COVID-19 positive or those who require intensive treatment due to the virus’ effects.
Authorities have been gradually unwinding COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks and on Saturday announced that the ‘red’ and ‘dark red’ classification of countries and territories for travel purposes will end on Monday, May 9.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us