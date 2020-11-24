The number of new COVID-19 cases rose to 133 on Tuesday, marking a return to the average of the past few weeks after having dipped to 80 on Monday.

The health ministry said 2664 tests were made in the past 24 hours and 107 patients recovered, leaving 2,082 active cases.

It said that of the cases diagnosed on Monday, 16 resulted from contact with family members who tested positive, five were contacts with work colleagues, three were contacts with other known positive cases and one stemmed from a social gathering. The remaining cases are still being investigated.