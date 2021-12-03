A total of 133 people tested positive for COVID overnight, while a further 75 recovered, according to data published on Thursday.

No COVID-linked death was reported between Thursday and Friday, meaning the number of known active cases in Malta now stands at 1,348.

Of these, 15 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

In Malta, a total of 127,100 have received a booster jab, while 965,803 COVID vaccinations have been administered in 12 months.

Healthcare workers administered 3,124 doses in the previous day.