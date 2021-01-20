The Saints Peter and Paul parish of Nadur has issued the 134th edition of its periodical Luminaria reaching the 36th year from its first publication.

The periodical is issued three times a year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s editions had been postponed.

Luminaria is a well of information to parishioners and other readers, including listings about religious, cultural and social activities happening in Nadur. It also includes articles about cultural, historical, social and religious nature.

Nadur basilica is endowed with beautiful artistic and historical treasures. The parish boasts a number of committees, groups and other entities that through their work, very often done on a voluntary basis, provide the village with a varied religious and cultural calendar.

Luminaria features works and events that are woven within the texture of the parish and form an intrinsic part of the life of its parishioners. However, the publication is very popular with emigrants hailing from the village; issues are regularly mailed to emigrants in the US, Australia and Canada.

One of the main features of the publication is the parish chronicle listing the main events including church solemnities and religious manifestations, social gatherings and events involving children, youths, adults and the elderly.

A special feature extensively covered in this issue relates to the history and works connected with the refurbishment and regeneration of the parish centre, the parish office and the Radju Luminaria parish radio station that has now been moved to the new Pope John Paul II pastoral centre inaugurated in June 2020.

Other important works and projects coordinated by the respective Nadur MUSEUM male and female sections are also included in the latest issue. Other contributions come from the Nadur Primary School and the Nadur Youngsters Football Club.

An article is dedicated to the three centenaries celebrated during 2020. A historical photo taken at the time when the parish church was in an advanced stage of its construction, around 1912, is also published for the first time.

Two important appointments, that of Cardinal Mario Grech and Mgr Anton Teuma as the new Bishop of Gozo, are also given prominence in this issue.