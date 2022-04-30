Healthcare authorities reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with no patients having died while virus-positive in the previous day.

The 136 new cases reported is the lowest single-day total since early in March.

As of Saturday, there were 3,528 known active cases of the virus in Malta.

Authorities will ease a raft of COVID-19 public health restrictions as of Monday, with masks no longer mandatory inside public buildings bar hospitals and care homes, and travellers no longer required to fill in a passenger locator form when arriving in Malta.

Travel rules have also been eased to allow passengers to present a recent negative COVID-19 test result or recovery certificate when entering the country.