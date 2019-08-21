A government agency responsible for the upkeep and management of industrial estates has dished out around €1.5 million in direct orders over the past 12 months.

Falling under the direct responsibility of Economy Minister Chris Cardona, Malta Industrial Parks Limited (MIP) issued a total of 137 direct orders for the procurement of various goods and services without a tender between July 2018 and last June.

MIP sources told Times of Malta that over the past months, the public company has been increasing its reliance on direct orders.

In the last six months of 2018, the state company issued a total of 56 direct orders, surging in the first semester of 2018, reaching a total of 81.

Jobs split to remain below €10,000 threshold

A closer look at data published shows that, in some instances, direct orders were issued to the same company, for the same job, split in separate invoices or periods of time, to avoid issuing a call for tenders.

A case in point is the provision of security services at the Ta’ Qali crafts village. To keep the direct order under the €10,000 threshold and avoid publishing a competitive tender, the crafts village, which comprises a few streets, was split in four separate zones – north, south, east and west.

Kerber Security, whose owners are known to be close to the governing Labour Party, were given four different direct orders for the same job, at €9,700 per zone, amounting to a direct order of almost €40,000.

Increasing its reliance on direct orders

The same pattern can be observed in a number of other services procured by MIP through direct orders.

Malta Enterprise chairman William Wait is one of the direct orders beneficiaries, with a payment of almost €10,000 for chairing the Mrieħel Economic Zone Foundation on behalf of the government.

The initiative is a joint partnership between industry and the government for the management of the Mrieħel industrial estate, now being described as the Central Business District.

Until a few years ago, MIP formed part of Malta Enterprise, which is responsible for the promotion of foreign direct investment to Malta.

Other MIP beneficiaries of direct orders include TEC Ltd – an events logistics company which takes care of mass meetings for the Labour Party; Med Design Associates Ltd – owned by former Labour Minister Charles Buhagiar and currently the chairman of the government’s Building Industry Consultative Council, and Byon Jo Zammit – a former cameraman at ONE TV.

Kasco Ltd – owned by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri – was the beneficiary of MIP’s supply of printing paper, selected following a quotation request.

Chaired by Rudolph Psaila, Malta Industrial Parks Limited moved its offices to a new headquarters in Birkirkara, a former car showroom.

No details have been given on how the offices were selected, who owns them and how much the government agency is forking out in lease.