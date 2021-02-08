A total of 137 people tested positive for COVID overnight, according to the health authorities.

There were also 126 recoveries between Sunday and Monday, meaning there are currently 2,352 active COVID cases in Malta.

There were no COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Malta yesterday received its first batch of Astra Zeneca vaccine, which, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne was another "cannon against coronavirus’'.

The vaccine, produced by a British-Swedish company, is the third jab to arrive in Malta, following Pfizer and Moderna.

So far, 39,257 doses have been administered in Malta, including 9,918 second doses.

The arrival of Astra Zeneca in Malta will bring the vaccination programme forward by two weeks.

However, researchers on Sunday claimed that Astra Zeneca had failed to prevent mild and moderate cases of the South African coronavirus strain.