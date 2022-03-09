A further 138 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as two men died while positive with the virus.

The two victims were aged 80 and 90. They bring Malta's death toll from the virus to 612.

Statistics published by the health ministry show that 84 people recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1,002.

Of the current active cases, 35 are at Mater Dei Hospital, with four receiving intensive care.

The same health data shows that over 345,398 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

From this week, Malta has relaxed several COVID-19 measures.

Vaccinated people who have been in contact with COVID-19 cases will not have to quarantine at all. Unvaccinated contacts must self-isolate for five days on condition of a negative PCR test.

This means, for example, that if an unvaccinated child is in contact with a case in school, he or she will only have to quarantine for five days.

Those who live with positive cases and are vaccinated are required to quarantine for seven days, with a negative PCR test.

The quarantine period for COVID-19 cases has not been reduced. Those who are vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days or test at day seven and release if negative. Unvaccinated patients and household contacts must quarantine for 14 days.

Also from this week, vaccine certificates that are not approved by the European Medicines Agency but recognised by the World Health Organisation will be deemed valid in Malta.

People carrying one of these vaccines, including Sinopharm and Covishield, will still need a negative PCR test to travel to Malta.