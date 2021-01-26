A total of 138 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday while another two patients died, health authorities statistics show.

The deaths were of an 80-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital. The number of people who died while infected with COVID-19 now stands at 255.

The statistics also show that 128 people recovered overnight, meaning there are currently 2,640 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

The new cases were detected out of 3,248 swab tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.25% - down from Monday's rate of more than 6%.

So far, 21,172 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,463 second doses. Health Minister Chris Fearne and shadow minister Stephen Spiteri were among those vaccinated on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday that bars will not reopen as planned on Monday as rules in place are set to be once again extended as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Monday that cancer patients who receive treatment at Mater Dei hospital will begin receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as from Wednesday.

Malta is currently negotiating with the EU to ensure a European-wide shortage of COVID-19 vaccine jabs does not impact the country.