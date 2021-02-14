138 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, the lowest number since 100 new cases were detected last Sunday.

The health authorities also reported the death of three patients diagnosed with COVID-19. They were a 64-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital, and a 60-year-old woman who dies in a private residence.

The number of virus jabs rose to 50,175.

2,831 tests were made in the past 24 hours and 109 patients recovered leaving 2,370 active cases.