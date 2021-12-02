A total of 138 people tested positive for COVID overnight, while a further 61 recovered, according to data published on Thursday.

This is the highest number of new cases in four months, when 142 positive swabs were registered on July 27.

No COVID-linked death was reported between Wednesday and Thursday, meaning the number of known active cases in Malta now stands at 1,290.

Of these, 11 are at hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Late on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation issued stern warnings on the dangers of vaccination apathy and the European Union put mandatory jabs on the table as the United States registered its first case of the fast-spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

In Malta, a total of 124,074 have received a booster jab, while 962,678 COVID vaccinations have been administered in 12 months.