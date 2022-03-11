Another 139 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as the number of cases in hospital rose to 49.

Statistics published by the health ministry show that 68 people recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1,149.

Of the current active cases, 49 are at Mater Dei Hospital, with four receiving intensive care. The number of cases in hospital on Thursday was 44.

The same health data shows that over 345,976 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

ECDC figures for last week show that Malta's 14-day case rate increased for the first time since the second week of January, when it started dropping after the Omicron spike at the beginning of the year.