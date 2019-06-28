Today’s readings: 1 Kings 19, 16.19-21; Galatians 5, 1.13-18; Luke 9, 51-62

The basic theme underlying today’s set of scripture readings points to the question: ‘What are we living for?’ In the account from the First Book of Kings, Elisha is depicted in his routine of work when all of a sudden the prophet Elijah enters the scene “throwing over him his cloak”. Elijah’s cloak stands for a legacy and a perspective of life that we may have lost in the wandering of our daily lives.

Routines may easily kill the rhythm of life, when we lose attentiveness and live alienated lives and when we lose touch with the ordinary virtues that make life sustainable. In the second reading, St Paul in his letter to the Galatians speaks of basic virtues that we systematically ignore in the busyness of daily living. Actually they are the oxygen that purifies the air we breathe that is polluted by gossip, self-indulgence and self-interest.

It is against this backdrop that we should read today’s gospel. Strictly speaking, and taken in its immediate context, it is speaking of discipleship. But Jesus is also highlighting the major theme of interior freedom, which is a main ingredient affecting how we manage daily life, irrespective of our beliefs and loyalties.

There is a price we are all paying in the loose way we choose to live, which is making us lose the sense of true community that makes our society a healthy and caring one. Today’s readings can be taken as a timely wake-up call not only for Christian living, but also, and perhaps mainly, for the way we are managing our daily life and grasping better what we are living for. There are precise civil responsibilities we all need to attend to in building a better world.

It is taken for granted that our societies are today mainly built on work, production and the economy. But that cannot be all. The basic purpose of living is not to work, or utility, or just to make money and make the world go round. There is a deeper purpose to life which, when lost, distorts the aim of living and creates what sociologist Zygmunt Bauman defined as “crowds of solitude”.

The powerfully symbolic gesture of the prophet Elijah throwing his cloak on Elisha needs to be interpreted in this sense. There is much more to life than work and money and success. Elijah’s legacy, represented in his cloak, stands for all that makes us live and live fully.

In his gospel account St Luke similarly highlights this when he depicts Jesus resolutely setting out for Jerusalem, irrespective of what was awaiting him there, while he refers to various other people who are not so resolute about what they actually wanted in life.

Wanting to follow Jesus but at the same time asking first to be allowed to bury one’s father or to bid farewell to people at home may indicate indecision. Indecision is what actually kills the life of the Spirit in us; it discloses lack of courage and wisdom and resoluteness in what we stand for. Indecision makes us prone to become complacent to all that distorts the legacy which we should instead stand for.

Discipleship in the manner of the gospel is also about responsible citizenship, about the spirit that makes life in society livable in the sense that St Paul writes to the Galatians, highlighting the virtues and vices that build or destroy community life. Paul makes clear that loving one’s neighbour is not a trait or a monopoly of Christian living but a basic virtue that gives more dignity to society.

In our times, when it is becoming commonplace to question the relevance of faith and belief, our major challenge is precisely to be able to translate our faith commitment in terms of what we are contributing to build a more robust fabric in society. The foundations of a robust society stand or fall depending on ordinary virtues, or the contrary of those virtues, that transpire from the lives of individuals.

The virtue of being authentically who we are; the virtue to stand up for what we believe in; the will to stand firm against compliance, complicity and self-indulgence; and the strength to stand up against gossip and the diffusion of untruths.

When these are lacking, society becomes weaker and our family and work networks do not enhance dignity and freedom. These are the modern-day trappings that prevent us from seeing clearly what we are living for.