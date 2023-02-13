Tomas Caruso claimed his first major senior tournament victory when he topped the third leg of the Clash of the Titans at the Eden Superbowl last weekend.

The 13-year-old, who is a student at the National Sport School, produced an impressive display after compiling a score of 1,153 pins over five games, including a bonus to finish ahead of veteran bowler Steve Cassar.

Cassar finished with 1,135 pins to just manage to claim second spot in the overall standings by three pins ahead of Kenneth Arpa who totaled 1,132.

