Fourteen adults will be baptised during the traditional Easter Vigil led by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna on Saturday evening, the Curia said.

The 14 people come from 10 different countries, namely: Malta, China, the Ivory Coast, Portugal, Czechia, Russia, Libya, Kuwait, Nepal and Albania.

They have met with Archbishop Scicluna in recent weeks to prepare themselves.

"One of those who will receive the sacrament is Alisa, who was born in Russia with no religion, and whose parents left it up to her to choose her beliefs," the Curia said.

"Alisa always felt that something was missing in her life but stayed away from faith, which she considered oppressive.

"However, after several difficult experiences in her life, a friend encouraged her to attend Sunday Mass. From then on she sought to learn more about the Christian faith, and felt a weight being lifted from her. This change encouraged her to be baptised and become a new member of the Catholic Church."

The Easter Vigil will begin at 8pm at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta.