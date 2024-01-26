The police arrested 14 people in a joint operation coordinated by Europol targeting high-risk criminal networks in Nigerian organised crime.

The operation took place seven weeks ago, between December 7 and 9 last year, but was only communicated to the media on Friday.

Police officers made the arrests following inspections in Marsa, Ħamrun and St Julians with the Customs Department, Detention Services and Environmental Health authorities.

Bodycam footage of the operation. Video: Malta Police Force

The 14 people were arrested over illegal migration suspicions while three owners of African food shops will be arraigned in court over breaches of public health regulations. The authorities seized several documents, prohibited food and items related to drug use.

Countries that participated in the operation included Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Spain, Sweden, the United States, Iceland, Colombia, Nigeria and the Republic of Benin. International organisations included Europol, Interpol, Frontex, UNODC, CrimJust, UK Home Office International Operation in Niġerja and @ON Network.

Various police sections, including the vice squad, the Rapid Intervention Unit, the K9 section and district police, were involved in the joint operation.