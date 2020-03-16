Air Malta is to operate a special flight to Jordan to pick up 14 Maltese ITU nurses who had been visiting the country and were stranded when Ryanair discontinued services.

Economic Affairs Minister Silvio Schembri said the flight will be operated on Monday evening.

He said the nurses will follow the mandatory quarantine period on their arrival, but it was important to repatriate them as soon as possible so that they could return to Mater Dei once quarantine was over.

Air Malta on Monday also operated a repatriation flight to Rome to ferry Maltese tourists stranded in Italy when travel between the two countries was discontinued last week.

Upon their arrival, the passengers were checked by staff wearing protective gear. They will also follow mandatory quarantine.