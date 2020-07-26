The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has more than doubled overnight, with sources telling Times of Malta 14 new cases of the virus were detected overnight.



Health authorities have yet to officially announce the new figures and requests for comment remained unanswered at the time of writing.



Healthcare workers are now caring for 26 patients infected with coronavirus.



It is the first time in weeks that authorities have had to contend with a double-digit one-day increase in active cases.



Case numbers rose rapidly over the past week after a person who attended a weekend-long party at a hotel tested positive for the virus.

Six further cases were subsequently linked to that party, with sources saying it appeared several of the 14 cases identified between Saturday and Sunday were also related to that patient.

Reports that authorities have traced a further cluster to a feast celebration held in Gozo could not be confirmed at the time of writing.

