Fourteen new COVID-19 cases have been found, the health authorities said on Monday.

That maintains a trend of the past few days, with 15 cases having been reported on Sunday; 21 on Saturday and 10 on Friday.

The Health Ministry said 1,438 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours. Five of the new cases are related to a cluster in Paceville and three are family members of previously known cases. The rest are sporadic.

Most of the new patients did not go to work when symptomatic.