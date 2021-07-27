A 14-year-old boy is under arrest on suspicion of stabbing a 21-year-old during an argument in a Sliema apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

The alert was raised by a police patrol shortly after 4.30pm when they spotting the 21-year-old man bleeding heavily in the street. He was taken to hospital and is being operated on. His condition is not yet known.

The teen was arrested in the area of the apartment in Locker Street.

A magisterial inquiry is being held and police investigations are continuing.