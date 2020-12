A 14-year-old boy who lives in Żabbar was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was hit by a car in his hometown.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ix-Xagħjra at 12.15pm.

The boy was hit by an Isuzu that was being driven by a 46-year-old Italian man who lives in Marsascala.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.