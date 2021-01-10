Maltese upcoming gymnast Tara Vella Clark has been named the December 2020 winner of the Atlas Youth Athlete of the month award.

This accolade was launched in January 2020 as a joint initiative between the Malta Sports Journalists Association and Atlas Insurance.

Tara Vella Clark distinguished herself in the month of December after placing eighth in the Beam final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Mersin, Turkey – an incredible feat for Maltese Gymnastics as she became the first Maltese athlete to ever manage to qualify to a final in a continental championship.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta