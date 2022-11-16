140 singers and performers have volunteered to take part in a concert to raise funds for L-Istrina on December 21.

The concert, called Il-Mużika Tgħaqqadna (Music unites us) will be held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

The activity was launched on Wednesday by President George Vella who said this will be a show for the whole family in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF).

He thanked all the volunteer participants.

Noel Camilleri, president of the Band Clubs Association, said the concertwill feature Christmas songs and other classics.

The concert will be under the musical direction of Mro Daniel Vella and Mro Justin Martin, and the artistic direction of Daniel Cauchi. Ron Briffa will be the event’s presenter.

Tickets are on sale at €20 and €25 from showshappening.com.